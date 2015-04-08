Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roy Keane did not appear at Trafford Magistrates' Court

Roy Keane has denied an alleged road rage offence involving a taxi driver.

The former Manchester United captain is said to have confronted Fateh Kerar, 44, in Altrincham in January.

Mr Keane did not attend a brief hearing at Trafford Magistrates' Court but a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a public order offence.

The 43-year-old Republic of Ireland assistant manager, from Hale, Cheshire, is accused of causing harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Kerar.

The court heard the prosecution intends to call two witnesses - understood to be Mr Kerar and a taxi passenger - while the defence plans to call Mr Keane and an additional witness.

Roy Keane has been assistant to Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill since November 2013

Police were called to Ashley Road on 30 January to a report a man had "behaved aggressively towards another man".

Mr Kerar, from Altrincham, claims an altercation took place after he and his passenger noticed Mr Keane in his Range Rover.

The case will be heard at Manchester Magistrates Court on 19 June.

Mr Keane has previously managed Sunderland and Ipswich and left the role of assistant manager at Aston Villa in November.

During his playing career the midfielder also had spells at Nottingham Forest and Celtic and captained the Republic of Ireland national team.