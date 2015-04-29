Image copyright Google Image caption The property was being searched in connection with reports of a shooting in nearby Thorncliffe Avenue

Bomb components and chemicals have been discovered by police during a search at a property in Greater Manchester.

The materials were found at the house in Barlow Road in the Dukinfield area of Tameside on Tuesday, police said.

The house was being searched in connection with reports of a shooting in nearby Thorncliffe Avenue, shortly after midnight on Monday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police said they have not received reports of anyone being injured.

Army bomb disposal experts are now working to determine the nature of the chemicals and remove them safely.

A gun was also recovered following searches at several other properties in the area, police said.

Det Insp Richard Ennis of Greater Manchester Police said: "As part of our investigation, we have found some chemicals and suspected parts to make an explosive device at a property in Dukinfield and we are working to find out what these chemicals are.

"We do not believe there was any immediate threat to the local community but clearly we are investigating this matter thoroughly."