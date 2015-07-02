Image copyright DAMIAN O'ROURKE Image caption Six fire engines and an aerial platform were called to Southview, Bamford

Four families have been left homeless after a "severe fire" ripped through the roof of a terrace in Greater Manchester.

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze in Bamford, Rochdale, after it started in a home at 17:15 BST on Wednesday.

The fire spread to adjacent houses on Southview through a void in the roof space.

Crews remain at the scene, with an investigation under way into the cause of the blaze.