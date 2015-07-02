Bamford fire: Four families homeless after street blaze
- 2 July 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four families have been left homeless after a "severe fire" ripped through the roof of a terrace in Greater Manchester.
About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze in Bamford, Rochdale, after it started in a home at 17:15 BST on Wednesday.
The fire spread to adjacent houses on Southview through a void in the roof space.
Crews remain at the scene, with an investigation under way into the cause of the blaze.