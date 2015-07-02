Manchester

Bamford fire: Four families homeless after street blaze

  • 2 July 2015
Fire service at the scene Image copyright DAMIAN O'ROURKE
Image caption Six fire engines and an aerial platform were called to Southview, Bamford

Four families have been left homeless after a "severe fire" ripped through the roof of a terrace in Greater Manchester.

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze in Bamford, Rochdale, after it started in a home at 17:15 BST on Wednesday.

The fire spread to adjacent houses on Southview through a void in the roof space.

Crews remain at the scene, with an investigation under way into the cause of the blaze.

