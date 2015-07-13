Alderley Park: £5m medicine 'catapult' centre to open in Cheshire
A medicine research hub is to be built at a Cheshire science park affected two years ago by more than 1,000 job losses.
The new £5m Alderley Park centre will bring together business, scientists and clinicians to develop new medicines.
Chancellor George Osborne said the "catapult centre" will "put the UK in a world-leading position".
It comes two years after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca cut 1,600 jobs at the site. Since then, about 450 jobs have been created by 28 firms there.
Catapult centres began in 2011, aiming to help small science and technology firms which might otherwise have struggled due to a lack of funding, expertise or facilities.
There are now nine such centres across the UK.
The government will fund the £5m start-up costs associated with Alderley Park, which lies within Mr Osborne's Tatton constituency.
'On the up'
He said the announcement in 2013 by AstraZeneca was "one of the most difficult days I've had as a local Member of Parliament", but said the catapult centre was "a real vote of confidence in the North West of England in the science and businesses here."
Chris Dougherty, from Manchester Science Parks, which owns the site, said it will "help establish this site as a credible centre for bioscience research".
Drug development company Redx Pharma is researching new forms of antibiotics at Alderley Park.
Neil Murray, the company's chief executive, said it should allow his firm to work with others on new technology to speed up the process of creating new drugs.
"Right now it takes anything between 10 and 12 years to bring a new drug to market, and any technology that can shorten that timeline by allowing us to predict how a drug is going to behave once it gets into patients is only going to be positive," he said.