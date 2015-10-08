Little Hulton shooting: Man, 21, arrested over attempted murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot three times in an attack at a Greater Manchester house.
Emergency services were called to Coniston Avenue, Little Hulton, at 23:20 BST on Monday after the shooting.
The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 21-year-old suspect remains in police custody.
CORRECTION 8 October: This story has been amended to reflect the fact the 21-year-old suspect has been arrested but has not been charged with attempted murder