Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in Coniston Avenue, Little Hulton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot three times in an attack at a Greater Manchester house.

Emergency services were called to Coniston Avenue, Little Hulton, at 23:20 BST on Monday after the shooting.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 21-year-old suspect remains in police custody.

CORRECTION 8 October: This story has been amended to reflect the fact the 21-year-old suspect has been arrested but has not been charged with attempted murder