Zaid Salei: Tributes paid to BMW driver who died in crash
- Published
The family of a man who was killed when his car left the road and smashed into a bus stop have paid tribute.
Zaid Salei, 22 and of Hale, Greater Manchester, died after losing control of his BMW in Kingsway, Parrs Wood, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries, said Greater Manchester Police, who have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
"Heaven now has the most precious angel," his family said in a statement.
"To our beautiful loving son and brother, you will be forever with us. Love you always, mummy, daddy, Muna, Chloe and Julie xxxxx."
Sgt Paul Higgins said: "We are providing support to Zaid's family at this heartbreaking time for them and are trying to establish exactly what took place."