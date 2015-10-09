Manchester raids see more than a million cigarettes seized
- Published
More than a million cigarettes and 74 litres of alcohol have been seized in a two-day crackdown on suspected illegal trading in Greater Manchester.
Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Greater Manchester Police visited 50 shops and 12 storage units as part of the operation.
Suspected illegal tobacco and alcohol products were found at 29 sites.
HMRC said UK duty and VAT of £268,900 may have been evaded and an investigation was continuing.
The haul, seized in Manchester and Bolton on Tuesday and Wednesday, also included:
- 162 lbs (73.6 kg) of hand-rolling tobacco and 115 lbs (52.3 kg) of shisha tobacco.
- Two vehicles used for the transport or storage of the seized goods.
A decision is still to be taken on what further civil or criminal action may be taken.
Sandra Smith, assistant director of HMRC's fraud investigation service, said: "Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £2.1bn a year, and the sale of illicit alcohol which costs the UK around £1bn per year.
"This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders."