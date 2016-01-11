Image copyright Lucy Hill Image caption Lucy Hill is 'out of immediate danger' following a successful blood transfusion after an 'overwhelming' appeal from donors

An injured backpacker who inspired hundreds of people to donate blood at a Thailand hospital is out of "immediate danger", her family has said.

Lucy Hill, 21, from Bury, broke her pelvis when her moped was in collision with a car on Saturday in Chiang Mai.

People attended a hospital to donate the relatively rare A negative blood after a social media appeal went viral.

Ms Hill is in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital following the transfusion, her aunt told the BBC.

Her father Phil Hill, said it was "humbling" volunteers had been queuing for two hours before the hospital opened, describing the response as "overwhelming".

Ms Hill, a Leeds Beckett University graduate, has had a transfusion and it is now in "a waiting game", he added.

Because fewer than 1% of Thai people have negative blood types, her family and friends were spurred to launch the social media campaign for other Western travellers to come forward.

'Compassionate people'

Her "best friend" Darren Burns posted on Facebook that she was still in intensive care but had received a blood transfusion at the hospital in Chiang Mai following the social media appeal.

He thanked the "compassionate people from all over the world" who came together to help.

Mr Burns wrote: "She's been my best friend for what feels like a life time and from the updates we're getting she's a fighter.

"Luce's received the blood transfusion she needs, she's still in intensive care but is out off immediate danger!!"

Her aunt Sue Raleigh, said: "They're now waiting for the swelling to go down before they can bring her out of sedation, that's the next step. At the moment we don't know any more.

"The power of social media is just amazing. The people who have given up their time to help is incredible, we're very grateful."

Image copyright Lucy Hill Image caption Lucy Hill was seriously injured in the accident on Saturday

Lucy's sister Emma added: "We are overwhelmed with the amount of help - it's incredible."

Lauren Hall, Lucy's friend and travelling companion, posted a plea on Trip Advisor for people with the A negative blood type in Thailand to donate after the hospital ran out.

She said negative blood types were rare among people of Asian origin but the ex-pat community had been "incredible".

"We've had people flying up from south Thailand, we've had people coming straight from the train when they've heard," said Ms Hall.

"But it's really important that we get some more blood for her for the oncoming days to help her recover."

The appeal was shared 40,000 times within six hours, with hundreds of messages and posting from people trying to help.

Miss Hill's mother Alison is at her daughter's bedside, who began her trip to Thailand on 3 January.

Blood types

Blood types are determined by proteins in the blood

The main blood group system is ABO, with four blood types: A, B, O, AB

The system was implemented in 1901 by the Austrian scientist Karl Landsteiner, whose Nobel prize-winning work made it possible to identify the different blood groups, paving the way for transfusions to be carried out safely

In total there are 32 recognised blood group systems, which all have either positive or negative indicators

Find out more about blood groups

Image caption Lucy Hill's moped was involved in a crash with a car in Chiang Mai on Saturday

A fundraising page set up to help the family has seen offers of support from all over the world.

Professor Paul Smith, deputy vice chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: "Our thoughts are with Lucy Hill and her family at this difficult time".