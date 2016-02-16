Primary school warns over parents 'using cannabis'
- Published
Some parents have been seen "using cannabis" while dropping off and collecting their children from a primary school, it has been revealed.
St John's CofE Primary School in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, issued a letter after parents reported the class B drug "being used" around the site.
The letter said it had been "noticed" by some older children, adding it is a "serious safeguarding concern".
Police have been made aware of concerns and will be working with the school.
Deborah Binns, deputy head teacher, said: "We have had concerning reports that parents have been using cannabis around the school premises as they drop off and collect their children.
"This has been reported by parents and has been noticed by some of the older children."
"Please respect our school as a place of learning and make sure you set an appropriate example within the community," she added.
The letter about the school in Johnson Street was sent to parents on Friday and was earlier published by the Bolton News.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "The policing team will be working closely with the school and anyone found to be engaging in such activity will be dealt with accordingly by the police. "
The school's governors, the Diocese of Manchester and Bury Council have been contacted for a comment.