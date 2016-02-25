Image copyright GMP Image caption Gnorman is the latest recruit to join Greater Manchester Police

A garden gnome seized by police has taken gardening leave from his day job to take up a post with police.

The gnome was picked up by officers after being mistaken for a small child when a man was reported walking along the M60 with him in tow.

Nicknamed Gnorman, he has been seen in a police car and taking a breath test with Greater Manchester Police.

Introducing their new recruit, the force tweeted: "Gnorman has asked to work with us."

He has also been given his own version of GMP's force crest.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The gnome even has his own crest

One person commented on social media: "Innocent 'til proven guilty. You should have pixie-lated his face."

The man found with the gnome on Tuesday was arrested for a public order offence.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Gnorman the gnome enjoys a sweet treat when on a break from duty