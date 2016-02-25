Garden gnome 'joins Greater Manchester Police'
A garden gnome seized by police has taken gardening leave from his day job to take up a post with police.
The gnome was picked up by officers after being mistaken for a small child when a man was reported walking along the M60 with him in tow.
Nicknamed Gnorman, he has been seen in a police car and taking a breath test with Greater Manchester Police.
Introducing their new recruit, the force tweeted: "Gnorman has asked to work with us."
He has also been given his own version of GMP's force crest.
One person commented on social media: "Innocent 'til proven guilty. You should have pixie-lated his face."
The man found with the gnome on Tuesday was arrested for a public order offence.