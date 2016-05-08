Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at an address in Rochdale

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a Greater Manchester town.

The victim, who has not been named, was found at a property in Oldham Road, Rochdale, at about 10:00 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said officers had been contacted by a member of the public concerned about the woman's welfare.

When police attended, they found the body and arrested a 41-year-old man, who remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman for the force said inquiries were continuing.