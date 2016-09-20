Image caption Stephen Hunt's mother and stepfather, Susan and Wilf Veevers, unveiled the sign

A street in Manchester has been named after a firefighter who died tackling a blaze in the city centre.

Stephen Hunt, 38, from Bury, was unlawfully killed in the fire at a salon in the Northern Quarter in 2013.

An inquest jury found it was probable two 15-year-old girls deliberately started the fire after smoking cigarettes outside the building.

At the unveiling of Stephen Hunt Street in Miles Platting, his family said they were "proud" but it was "bittersweet".

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Stephen Hunt was based at Manchester's Philips Park Fire Station in the Miles Platting area

Mr Hunt's mother, Susan Veevers, said: "We're very proud, it's bittersweet. Every day I think about it."

His stepfather, Wilf Veevers, said: "He's thought about every single day and this will just help keep it going."

Mr Hunt was among 60 firefighters called to Paul's Hair World in Oldham Street in July 2013.

Along with a colleague, he had entered the building equipped with breathing apparatus but visibility was virtually nil, the inquest jury heard.

Mr Hunt was found collapsed and could not be resuscitated. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

Police said the case is to be reviewed to determine if any further action should be taken.