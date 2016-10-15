Man charged over Manchester tram stab attack
- 15 October 2016
A man has been charged with stabbing a man in the neck on a tram in Manchester.
He is accused of attacking a 36-year-old man on a Metrolink service near Beswick early on 8 October.
Michael Niles, 49, of Wood Street, Ashton-Under-Lyne, is charged with serious assault and possession of a bladed weapon.
A woman arrested earlier on suspicion of committing a serious assault has been released without charge.