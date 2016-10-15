Image caption The attack happened on an Ashton-bound tram

A man has been charged with stabbing a man in the neck on a tram in Manchester.

He is accused of attacking a 36-year-old man on a Metrolink service near Beswick early on 8 October.

Michael Niles, 49, of Wood Street, Ashton-Under-Lyne, is charged with serious assault and possession of a bladed weapon.

A woman arrested earlier on suspicion of committing a serious assault has been released without charge.