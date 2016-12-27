A pedestrian has been dragged underneath a car for about 60m (200ft) after being hit by the driver.

The 40-year-old was thrown out of a pub before being struck in Cheadle in Stockport, Greater Manchester, at about 19:50 GMT on Boxing Day.

He was found in the middle of High Street with head and chest injuries. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the silver A-Class Mercedes drove off when the man "became free", police said.

Appealing for information, PC Paul Joynson said: "We know the man had been drinking in the nearby George and Dragon pub... and that he had been ejected from the premises, though it is not thought at this stage to be linked to the collision."