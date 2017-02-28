Murder arrest after woman found dead in Rochdale
- 28 February 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house.
The woman was found unresponsive by police at a property in Alder Road, Rochdale, at about 14:55 GMT on Monday.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
A 50-year-old man is currently being questioned by officers from Greater Manchester Police.