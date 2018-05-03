Image copyright Rare Breed Publicity Image caption The Coronation Street set in Trafford Park has recently been extended

Public tours of Coronation Street's new set are to begin later this month after a council approved the plans.

Based on the success of the temporary tours at the show's former site in Manchester in 2014 and 2015, ITV is opening the Salford-based soap's cobbled streets and set.

Pre-booked guided tours of the Trafford Park site will begin on 26 May, lasting about 90 minutes.

It is estimated it will bring £4m annually to the local economy.

Image copyright Rare Breed Publicity Image caption The pre-booked tours are expected to attract nearly 1,500 visitors a day

Up to 1,500 visitors a day can be accommodated on the tours, which will be held at weekends.

Hovis Ltd, a neighbouring flour mill on Trafford Wharf Road, expressed concerns for traffic when the plans were submitted to Trafford Council.

The mill said it had no objection to the plans but was concerned about the extra parking the attraction would entail and its effect on its delivery drivers.

Trafford Council approved the plans on 23 April and has recommended an operational management plan to deal with traffic.