Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lia, Demi, Brandon and Lacie died in the fire and their mother Michelle Pearson was left in a coma

A mother whose four children died when their home was attacked with petrol bombs screamed "not the kids" as the flames took hold, a jury has heard.

The four siblings, aged between three and 15, were killed in the blaze in Walkden, Salford, on 11 December.

Three people are on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of their murder.

A neighbour told the court she heard Michelle Pearson, 35, who was badly injured, shouting "not my children, not the kids", as the fire began.

Testifying from behind a curtain, Karen Kormoss also said she saw the windows blown out and flames coming from upstairs and downstairs within two minutes.

Another neighbour was pushed back by flames and heat after trying to break down the front door, the court heard.

The court previously heard how Zak Bolland, 23, launched the attack after being involved in a feud with the victims' 16-year-old brother Kyle Pearson.

Image copyright PA Image caption Demi, Brandon and Lacie all died in the blaze while Lia died in hospital two days later

Mr Bolland, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, all deny four counts of murder.

Mrs Pearson survived but was badly injured and left in a coma. The jury was told she has since begun to recover.

Kyle Pearson managed to escape the blaze along with his friend, Bobby Harris, 17,

Neighbour Tony Holdsworth told the court how Kyle and his friend were "going absolutely crazy," screaming: "Tony, go in the house. Get the kids out. Get the kids."

Mr Holdsworth kicked the front door in, which had turned to molten plastic, but the backdraft blew him up the garden path, the jury was told.

Mr Bolland, of Blackleach Drive, Walkden, has admitted reckless arson, a charge his girlfriend Ms Brierley, of Worsley Avenue, Walkden, and Mr Worrall, of no fixed address, both deny.

All three also deny three counts of attempted murder relating to Michelle Pearson, Kyle Pearson and Bobby Harris.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother, Brandon, aged eight, and sisters, Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, all died in the fire.

The trial continues.