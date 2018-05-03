Image copyright Mike Faherty Image caption HMP Manchester was formerly known as Strangeways

A 29-year-old inmate has died in jail, the prison service has confirmed.

Kieron Simpson died at HMP Manchester, formerly known as Strangeways, on Wednesday a few days after his birthday, the prison service said.

An independent investigation into the death will be carried out by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

A spokesman said: "Our sincere condolences are with Mr Simpson's family and friends at this difficult time."

The Ministry of Justice said it would not confirm any more details on the incident.

HMP Manchester is a high security prison, which houses about 1,200 male inmates.