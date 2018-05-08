Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with serious injuries on Becks Lane

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was found by police with serious injuries.

Cheshire Constabulary officers said the 37-year-old man died at the scene on Becks Lane, Macclesfield on Sunday.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, police said.

The teenager appeared before magistrates in Crewe and will be brought before Chester Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

A 29-year-old man, from Macclesfield, who was also arrested, has been released on conditional bail.