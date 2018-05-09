Manchester attack anniversary service: Prime minister to attend
Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William are to attend a national memorial service marking the first anniversary of the Manchester bombing.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.
The Duke of Cambridge and Mrs May will join families of victims and emergency workers who went to their aid.
A communal sing-along and a minute's silence at 14:30 BST are also planned.
- Silence to mark Arena bomb anniversary
- Events planned for arena bomb anniversary
- Music events to mark anniversary
The civic service will be held at Manchester Cathedral between 14:00 and 15:00, exactly a year on from the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert.
Manchester City Council said the service was invite only, but people would be able to watch it on a big screen in the nearby cathedral gardens and further afield at York Minster, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and Glasgow Cathedral.
A vigil will be staged at Albert Square in the early evening where thousands of people gathered.
The council has also planned a "Trees of Hope Trail", which will invite people to leave messages and tributes on trees placed around the city centre in the days before the anniversary.
A one-minute silence is also being held during the Great Manchester Run on 20 May.