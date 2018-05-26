Image copyright Google/GMP Image caption Detectives have released images of men they want to speak to after the Iraqi consulate attack

Police have released images of men they want to speak to after an arson attack on the Iraqi consulate in Manchester last year.

No one was inside when the building in the city centre was targeted on 17 October, police said.

CCTV images show a group of four men approaching the building, with one keeping watch while another prepared an accelerant.

"Inquiries have proved negative so far," a police spokeswoman said.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Images show three other men near the consulate

All four fled towards Bridgewater Hall after the accelerant was lit and thrown against the door or the consulate.

Det Sgt Rick Anderton, of Greater Manchester, said: "I'm thankful that no one was inside when this happened, as people could have been seriously injured or worse.

"This happened at one of the busiest junctions in the city and, although it was a while ago now, I'd ask anyone who saw something that stood out from the ordinary that night to contact police."