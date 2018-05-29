Image caption Assistant Chief Constable Heywood has always denied "knowingly misleading a court of inquiry"

A senior officer who gave evidence at an inquiry into a man's fatal shooting by police in Cheshire "may have committed a criminal offence", the police watchdog has said.

A report regarding the conduct of Assistant Chief Constable Steven Heywood has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

ACC Heywood authorised the operation in which Anthony Grainger died in 2012.

No evidence was found against a second officer being investigated.

Mr Grainger, 36, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, was shot by a firearms officer through the windscreen of a stolen Audi in a car park in Culcheth on 3 March 2012.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been examining evidence regarding how ACC Heywood recorded information in his police log book.

"In reviewing the evidence, we have decided that there is an indication that ACC Heywood may have committed a criminal offence," the IOPC said.

"Our report, along with supportive evidence, has been shared with the CPS to consider if the following offences have been committed: perverting the course of justice, and misconduct in public office."

Anthony Grainger was shot dead in 2012 by police who believed he was planning an armed robbery

A second probe into Det Ch Insp Robert Cousen, who gave evidence at the inquiry as senior investigating officer, found no indication he may have committed an offence.

Both investigations were started in the summer of 2017 and completed in April.

Another investigation into the circumstances of Greater Manchester Police's contact with Mr Granger was completed in July 2013.

The watchdog said it will consider revealing the findings of all three investigations following the publication of the findings of a public inquiry into Mr Grainger's death, and the conclusion of any related proceedings.

The reports have been shared with Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

GMP said it will consider the findings of the reports and added it would be "inappropriate" to comment further at this stage.