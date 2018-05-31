Image copyright Northern Image caption Northern services operate across the North East and North West of England

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said rail operator Northern is in "freefall" after cancellations increased to almost 300 in one day.

Mr Burnham said at least 147 trains were cancelled or part-cancelled on 22 May and this had almost doubled to at least 281 on 29 May.

He said services are "actually getting worse" and "Northern's freefall shown no signs of slowing down".

Northern said it is urgently working on "comprehensive plans".

Mr Burnham said the fact services have "continued to decline" is "nothing short of a scandal".

"Ministers seems oblivious to the scale of this chaos and the impact this is having on people's jobs and social lives on a daily basis," he said.

Mr Burnham and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram have called for Northern to lose the franchise if things do not approve.

Image copyright Susan Ramsdale Image caption There were major delays on "Meltdown Monday" at Manchester Piccadilly

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling previously said improving Northern's train services are the Department for Transport's "number one performance priority".

Northern said it has agreed actions with the DfT and is working on a plan to "stabilise" services.

Managing director David Brown said that "such a plan is likely to take a number of weeks to deliver lasting improvements".

Abuse from passengers

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has also warned that the industry will suffer "lasting and irreparable damage" if the issues are not resolved.

The union added its members working for companies including Northern and Govia Thameslink Railway, which has also suffered problems, are facing increasing levels of abuse from passengers because of delays and cancellations.

Mr Burnham first called for an investigation into Northern's "unacceptably poor" service on 16 May.

There were severe issues with cancellations and delays following the introduction of new timetables on 20 May, with the following day dubbed "Meltdown Monday".