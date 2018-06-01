Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there was no evidence to suggest the collision in Europa Way was terror-related

Five people have been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Greater Manchester.

Emergency crews were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park at 21:50 BST, after reports a car had hit a number of pedestrians.

Greater Manchester Police said there was no evidence to indicate the collision was terror-related.

"The car failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle," the force said.

Five people with "serious injuries" are being treated, North West Ambulance Service said.

Three people have been taken to Salford Royal Hospital and a fourth is being treated at Manchester Royal Infirmary, a spokeswoman said.