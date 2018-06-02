Image copyright John McGuire/Geograph Image caption The man was hit on Withy Grove

A man has died after being hit by a bus in Manchester city centre.

It happened near the Printworks entertainment venue on Withy Grove at about 11:10 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A number of roads have been closed nearby for investigations.

Tram services in the city centre have been diverted via Market Street while bus services have been re-directed via Shudehill.