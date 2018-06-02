Man dies in Manchester city centre bus crash
- 2 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being hit by a bus in Manchester city centre.
It happened near the Printworks entertainment venue on Withy Grove at about 11:10 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A number of roads have been closed nearby for investigations.
Tram services in the city centre have been diverted via Market Street while bus services have been re-directed via Shudehill.