Image copyright EPA/Reuters Image caption It will be the first time the Queen and the duchess have taken part in royal events together without the duke

The Duchess of Sussex is to accompany the Queen on a royal engagement for the first time during a visit to Cheshire later this month.

Her Majesty and Meghan, who married Prince Harry in May, will officially open Chester's Storyhouse Theatre and the Mersey Gateway Bridge on 14 June.

A Royal spokesman said they would also attend a lunch at Chester Town Hall.

It will be the first time the duchess has joined the Queen for an event without her husband.

The couple attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace on 22 May for their first royal engagement as a married couple.

The £37m Storyhouse Theatre opened in May 2017 following a two-and-a-half-year project to transform the city's former Odeon cinema.

The Mersey Gateway Bridge, between Runcorn and Widnes, opened in October and has been subject to controversy over its tolls.