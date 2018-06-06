Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to concerns for a man in the water at High Rid Reservoir in Bolton

The bodies of two men have been recovered from reservoirs in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to High Rid Reservoir in Bolton shortly before 14:00 BST on Tuesday and the body of a man was pulled from the water.

About two hours later officers responded to reports of concerns for another man who was last seen entering a reservoir in Debdale Park in Gorton.

His body was found in the water later that evening by fire crews and police.

Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances regarding the deaths of the men, thought to be in their 20s.

They are believed to have been swimming in the reservoirs during the hot weather.