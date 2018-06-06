Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Matthew Hayden had surgery on a fractured skull and bleed on the brain

A teenage rugby player's professional career hangs "in the balance" after his skull was fractured in a "racially-motivated" attack, police have said.

Matthew Hayden, 17, was run over and attacked with a golf club on Smithy Bridge Road in Rochdale on Saturday.

A man, 19, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesman said the Littleborough RUFC player had had surgery, but it was not known if he would play again.

Officers were called to a collision between the rugby club's 18-year-old junior team captain Josh Jones's car, which Matthew was travelling in, and a black Nissan Micra driver at 02:00 BST on Saturday.

Image copyright Littleborough RUFC Image caption Matthew Hayden's hopes of being a professional rugby player "hang in the balance", say police

Matthew was struck by the Micra after he got out of the car and was then assaulted, while the driver was also injured when he was attacked with a crowbar, the GMP spokesman said.

A third passenger in the car escaped unharmed.

The attackers were heard shouting racial abuse before fleeing towards Hollingworth Lake, the spokesman added.

Det Sgt Andrew Dixon said the 17-year-old remained in hospital, adding that his family "are supporting him as his hopes and dreams to be a professional rugby player hang in the balance".

Appealing for information about the attack, which is being treated as a hate crime, he said police had already had an "excellent response" from the public.

A spokesman for the rugby club previously said Matthew would now be unable to take up a scholarship in America this summer.