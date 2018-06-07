Image caption Swift will bring her Reputation tour to Manchester on Friday and Saturday

Fans of Taylor Swift have been left "very annoyed" after being moved from seats near the stage at her Manchester concerts due to "production changes".

Ticketmaster messaged some ticket holders on Wednesday to notify them of changes to their seating for the singer's shows on Friday and Saturday.

Natalie Bavis, 26, who paid £500 for two seats, said it was "not fair, the way they're treating people".

The firm said "changes in production" meant "some seats had to be moved".

Skip Twitter post by @NatTheCatWoman Update: So I've been given snakepit tickets valued at £264 but will not be refunded the £236 that I paid in excess for my tickets. Yet people have to pay to upgrade? Seems fair. I'm going to try and enjoy the wonder that is @taylorswift13 on Saturday, but by damn it'll be hard. — Natalie (@NatTheCatWoman) June 7, 2018 Report

Ms Bavis, from Liverpool, said she was "so excited" to get "platinum" seats for herself and a friend at the Etihad Stadium show and was "very annoyed" at the "unfair" change.

She said after complaining to Ticketmaster, she had been tickets valued at £132 each in the standing "snake pit" area next to the stage, but "will not be refunded the £236 that I paid in excess".

"I will try to enjoy it [but] will feel bitter", she said.

"It's not fair the way they're treating people."

Image caption Swift's Reputation was one of 2017's biggest-selling albums

Sarah Day tweeted that she had been moved from "Row 1 block 128... to Block 109 at the back".

She added that her 10-year-old daughter was "devastated" and she was "gutted", but "hoping it will be resolved but determined to still have an amazing time".

Skip Twitter post by @sarahlouiseday @Ticketmaster you’ve got to be kidding me!!!!! Bought front row, block 1 tickets for @taylorswift13 in Manchester for Friday and you’ve moved our seats 2 days before! Not good enough. I have a devastated 10 year old. How do we get the seat we purchased back? #ticketmayhem — Sarah Day (@sarahlouiseday) June 6, 2018 Report

Tickets in rows F and G in the seated blocks nearest the stage, priced at £132 each, are still available from the ticketing firm.

Ticketmaster have not commented on the situation, but in a statement to ticket holders on their website said it was "sorry again for any inconvenience caused, and we hope you enjoy the event".

Representatives for the singer have been asked for a comment.