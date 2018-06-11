Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, believed to be in her 70s, was found at a property on Balderstone Road in Kirkholt

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Rochdale.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was found at a home on Balderstone Road in Kirkholt at about 17:50 BST on Sunday.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning, police said.

Forensic officers and detectives remain at the property and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.