Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, in her 70s, was found at a property in Balderstone Road in Kirkholt

A man who was being questioned on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Rochdale has now been arrested on suspicion of theft.

The woman, in her 70s, was found at a property in Balderstone Road, Kirkholt, at about 17:50 BST on Sunday.

The results of post-mortem tests are "inconclusive", police said.

A 55-year-old man, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, is no longer in custody but remains under investigation.

Det Insp Mark McDowall said: "A dedicated team of officers will continue to uncover exactly what happened to this woman and how she came to lose her life.

"We will carry on with our extensive enquiries which include forensic work, CCTV recovery and taking witness accounts."