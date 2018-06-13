Image copyright Google Image caption Albion Academy has been run by the trust since 2012

A struggling trust that runs four academy schools with about 2,500 pupils says it is to close because it failed to deliver on its "ambitious" vision.

Salford Academy Trust is a partnership between the city council, University of Salford and Salford College.

Marlborough Road and Dukesgate primary schools and Albion High School became academies under the trust in 2012.

United Learning Trust said it was considering taking over the trust which also runs Irlam and Cadishead College.

'Smooth transition'

A Department for Education spokesperson said it was "working closely" with the trust and "considering options for transferring the academies to another trust".

Salford Academy Trust said it could not give date of its closure as it depended on finding a suitable sponsor.

It said it was "very confident" it would and hoped for a "smooth transition".

Councillor Lisa Stone, lead member for Children's and Young People's Services at Salford City Council, said its pupils were always its "priority" but "despite our best efforts the trust has not delivered on the ambitious vision the three sponsors had for it".

She said the trust had agreed a "more established sponsor with demonstrated experience of school improvement will be the best option for our schools and our pupils".

United Learning Trust which runs schools such as Stockport Academy, William Hulme's Grammar School and Cravenwood Primary Academy said it has a "very strong track-record of improving struggling schools nationwide".

Two of the schools Salford Academy Trust is in charge of - Albion Academy and Marlborough Road Academy - have had critical Ofsted reports.

Albion "requires improvement" according to its last inspection in 2016 while the Marlborough Road primary school was rated as "inadequate" in February although Dukesgate Academy was rated as good in its last inspection in 2014.

Irlam and Cadishead College which opened last year has not had an inspection yet.