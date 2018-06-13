Image copyright Google Image caption Some houses on Victoria Avenue were evacuated after reports "suspicious items" had been found

Two men have been charged with terror offences following an investigation into "suspicious items" reportedly found at a home in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Victoria Avenue, Whitefield, Bury on 4 June.

Hisham Waheed Muhammad, 24, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism, police said.

Faisal Ibn al Hajj Muhammad Abu Ahmad, 23, was charged with failing to notify authorities of information relating to the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Police said Mr Ahmad is charged with having information which he knew or believed might have helped prevent the commission of an act of terrorism by an other person and failing to notify the authorities.

The men, both of Victoria Avenue, Whitefield, have been remanded to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

There is not considered to be any wider threat to the communities of Greater Manchester, police said.