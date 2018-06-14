Image copyright Google Image caption The pair were arrested after police went to Mr Mohammad's house in Whitefield

A man who allegedly stashed weapons in his home and researched military sites and police equipment has appeared in court charged with a terror offence.

Hisham Mohammad, 24, was charged with preparing for acts of terrorism after police were called to his home in Whitefield, Bury on 4 June.

His housemate, Faisal Ahmad, 23, was also charged with failing to notify the authorities about Mr Mohammad's plans.

The pair were remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Mr Mohammed is accused of planning to attack a military or police target.

Axes, knives, bear-claws and other combat equipment are alleged to have been found at his home, along with extremist material supporting so-called Islamic State on a number of electronic devices.

The housemates were ordered to appear at the Old Bailey on 29 June.