Ashton-under-Lyne shooting: Dad's praise for shooting victim helpers

  • 16 June 2018
Image caption Luke Graham was found shot in Birch Street on Wednesday

The father of a man shot dead in a street in Greater Manchester has praised people who "risked their own safety" trying to save his son.

Luke Graham, 31, was found in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Wednesday afternoon, and later died in hospital.

Three men aged 29, 32, and 28 were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Graham's father Pete said it was a "great comfort to me as a dad that he did not pass away alone and that there were people there for him".

In a statement Mr Graham's family described him as a "loving son, dad and brother who was always there for family and friends".

Officers searched properties in Ashton, Clayton and Openshaw in connection with the investigation.

A man in his 20s was shot in the leg and remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

The 29-year-old and 32-year old men were later bailed, while the 28-year old man remains in custody for questioning, police said.

