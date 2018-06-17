Image copyright Jason Yates Image caption Fans' restricted views from their seats at Saturday's concert

Billy Joel fans have spoken of their anger after buying £100 concert tickets only to struggle to see him after the stage was brought forward.

They complained their seats at Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium gave restricted views for Saturday night's concert.

Some fans walked out or asked to be moved and promoters SJM Concerts blamed a last-minute hitch building the stage.

It apologised but fan Jason Yates described it as an "utter shambles".

Mr Yates, of Wigan, Greater Manchester, said he had paid £70 for his "terrible" seat and wrote on Twitter the ticket "should never have been sold".

Other fans complained their seats in the stadium's North Stand just gave them views of the "grey stage cover".

Image copyright Dominique Wedge Image caption Dominique Wedge paid £105 for her seat to be near the stage but struggled to see the singer

Dominique Wedge, from Cardiff, paid £105 for her ticket near the stage but said the restricted views were "absolutely disgraceful".

She added it was "ridiculous" to charge such a price for such poor views, however she moved to an alternative seat.

A spokesperson for SJM said: "There were issues when the stage was being built and had to be brought forward of the planned position which in turn affected the side views.

"This was due to being a new project for the stage company and for the venue.

"SJM Concerts tried to relocate as many customers as possible but acknowledge some people could only enjoy the music without a view of the full band.

"For those people who were affected and not relocated please contact your ticket agent."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billy Joel himself is thought to have noticed the poor view from Old Trafford's North Stand

The American singer, 69, known as the "Piano Man" is currently touring with dates in New York City, Florida, Hamburg and Dublin.

His hits songs also included 'Uptown Girl' and 'She's Always A Woman'.