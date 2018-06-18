Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 28-year-old victim died in hospital

A murder investigation has begun after a man was fatally injured in a "brutal attack", police said.

The 28-year-old victim was found at an address in Manchester shortly after 20:30 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died, after being taken from Heysham Avenue, Withington.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believes he was assaulted earlier in the day and want to establish what happened in the hours before he died.

Det Insp Wes Knights said: "The investigation is in its very early stages but so far we believe this man was subjected to a brutal attack at some point on Saturday.

He said the victim's family was "beside themselves" and being supported by specially trained officers.

"A team of detectives and forensic officers are trawling through potential evidence and information that can help us piece together the hours leading up to his death," Det Insp Knights added.

He urged anyone with information to contact the force.