Image copyright Google Image caption HMP Forest Bank is run by Sodexo Justice Services

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a prison.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman reported she had been attacked at HMP Forest Bank, Salford, on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man has since been released under investigation and GMP said inquiries were ongoing.

HMP Forest Bank - which opened in 2000 and holds up to 1,500 male prisoners from the age of 18 - is privately run by Sodexo Justice Services, which is yet to comment.