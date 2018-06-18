Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a shooting in Harris Drive, Unsworth

A man is in a "serious condition" in hospital after a shooting in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police were called after gunshots were heard in Harris Drive, Unsworth at about 08:50 BST.

A short time later a man in his 30s arrived at hospital with injuries to his upper body. He remains in a serious condition.

Ch Insp Phil Spurgeon, of Greater Manchester Police, said officers were "searching for the people responsible for this shocking incident".

He added: "I understand that this incident will cause concern in the community but I want to reassure local people that we are responding as a matter of priority.

"Our investigation is in its early stages and we have a team of detectives working to establish the full circumstances of exactly what has happened but I would ask that anybody with information contacts police immediately."

Police have also increased patrols in the nearby area.