Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 28-year-old victim died in hospital

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a "brutal attack" left another man dead, police said.

Noel White, 28, was found in Heysham Avenue in the Withington area of Manchester on Saturday at about 20:30.

Greater Manchester Police think he may have been been assaulted in a car park off Wilmslow Road earlier that day.

An ambulance was called to the address after Mr White had fallen ill but he died later in hospital.

Det Insp Wes Knights said: "There are still many unanswered questions in this investigation and we won't stop until we answer all of them.

"Our thoughts are very much with Noel's family at this difficult time."

He had earlier said that Mr White's family was "beside themselves" and being supported by specially trained officers.