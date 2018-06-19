Murder charge after Manchester assault

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Heysham Avenue in Withington

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a suspected assault in Manchester.

Noel White, 28, was found in Heysham Avenue in the Withington area of Manchester on Saturday at about 20:30.

An ambulance was called to the address but Mr White died later in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

Hedley Plummer, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.