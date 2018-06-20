Image copyright GMP Image caption Matthew Summerfield died 10 days after he was punched by Kevin Reilly

A man who admitted killing a father with one punch during a row in the street has been jailed.

Kevin Reilly, 34, of Altcar Walk in Wythenshawe, Manchester, struck 28-year-old Matthew Summerfield during an argument on 14 October 2017.

The punch caused him to hit his head on the ground and lose consciousness. He died ten days later in hospital.

Reilly pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to six years three months at Manchester Crown Court.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Reilly attacked Mr Summerfield during a row on Moat Road in Wythenshawe

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe said it had been "a tragic incident".

He said an argument on Moat Road in Wythenshawe had "descended into violence" and ultimately led to the 28-year-old's death.

He added that Mr Summerfield's family had been "strong and dignified throughout this devastating time".

Speaking at the time of his death, Mr Summerfield's family described him as a "fun-loving son, father, brother, uncle and cousin", adding that he had had "one of the most cheekiest smiles that everyone loved".