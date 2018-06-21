Image copyright St Michael's Image caption The scheme was revised in July 2017 following criticism from conservationists

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs' £200m development in Manchester has been given the green light, investors say.

The scheme, centred around a new tower in Jackson's Row, was backed by council officers in March after being revised following criticism from conservation groups including Historic England (HE).

The secretary of state confirmed he was "satisfied" with the council's decision and there would not be a review.

Gary Neville said it "will enhance the city's position" and he is "delighted".

Image caption HE said it was concerned about the impact the tower would have on the city's Albert Memorial

HE had objected to the original St Michael's scheme, which included two skyscrapers and the demolition of the Sir Ralph Abercromby pub, on the grounds that it would "erase" the area's history.

But planning officers said the benefits would "outweigh" any damage "to the historic environment".

In a statement, the secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government confirmed the government would not use its power to "call in" the planning decision, adding "he is content that it should be determined by the local planning authority".

Image caption A single tower, pictured here as it would look from St Ann's Square, was included in the revised proposals

The scheme includes a five-star hotel with 216 bedrooms and a 39-storey tower with 189 apartments as well as office space, a rooftop terrace, a public square and a synagogue.

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: "St Michael's is a case in point for the type of high-quality development that our city centre needs.

The Jackson's Row area has been underwhelming and underused for too long and we welcome the decision by the secretary of state to move this important project into the next phase."