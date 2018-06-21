Image copyright Google Image caption Luke Graham was found on Birch Street in the middle of the afternoon

A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the shooting of a 31-year-old man.

Luke Graham was found by armed officers on Birch Street in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, at 16:50 BST on 13 June, and later died in hospital.

A man in his 20s was shot in the leg and following treatment has been discharged.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, police said.

Four men, aged 32, 28, 29, and 27 also arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.

Police are appealing for witnesses.