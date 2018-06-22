Image copyright PA Image caption Six people have been arrested

Six people have been arrested in connection with an allegation of child sexual exploitation in Bolton.

Four men, aged 18, 21, 25 and 28, and a boy, 17, were arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed pending further inquiries. An 18 year old also arrested remains in custody.

Police received a report that a girl had been groomed and raped by a number of men since March 2016 in Blackrod.

The girl is being looked after by specially-trained officers.

Greater Manchester Police said enquiries were ongoing.

Det Insp Tanya Kitchen said: "While we have made arrests, it's really important that people come forward if they have information that could help this investigation."