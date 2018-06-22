Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said Alan Devine's "depravity" led to a "complete abuse of his position" as he abused two young girls

A "depraved" priest who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl has been jailed.

Alan Devine, 75, of Worthing Close, Stockport took the girl swimming before molesting her while he worked at a school in the 1970s.

The former priest was also convicted at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of sexually assaulting another girl.

After being found guilty of six counts of indecent assault, Devine was jailed for two years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Greater Manchester Police said he sexually assaulted the girl a "number of times" after swimming.

She came forward in June 2016 to say she had been attacked as a young girl by Devine.

'Depraved'

During the investigation, officers also discovered another victim.

Devine was arrested but denied the offences.

Det Insp Gina Brennand said his actions were a "complete abuse of his position".

She added: "Devine's depravity knew no bounds, shown by the way he assaulted two young girls while working in a position of trust.

"Both victims have shown immense strength in reporting this to police and I hope knowing Devine will now spend the next two years behind bars, brings them some comfort."