Image copyright Anderson family Image caption Gayle and Charlie Anderson were described as "pillars of the community"

Two British grandparents found dead at their home in Jamaica are thought to have been murdered, police have said.

Charlie and Gayle Anderson, from Manchester, had recently retired to the Caribbean island, their family said.

They were found dead in their home in Mount Pleasant on Friday afternoon, the Jamaica Gleaner reported.

Their sons said in a statement they were "completely devastated" by the deaths of the "hugely popular" couple.

"Our parents Charlie and Gayle enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 55 years and leave behind their four grandchildren and one great-grandchild," they said.

'Terrible tragedy'

"They were hardworking people, building a business with integrity and making sure we were always provided for.

"Charlie and Gayle were pillars of the community in Manchester and Jamaica, and were hugely popular and loved by many.

"They were just beginning the next chapter of their lives, retiring to Jamaica before this terrible tragedy.

"We would like to thank our friends, family and community for their prayers and support.

"We are completely devastated and ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time."