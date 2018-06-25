Julie Jones murder: £50,000 reward to catch Manchester mum's killer
A £50,000 reward has been offered to whoever can bring the killer of a mother-of-two 20 years ago to justice.
Julie Jones' naked body was found wrapped in a carpet under bushes in Old Smithfield Market in Manchester on 3 July 1998.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has renewed an appeal to catch the 32-year-old sex worker's killer and revealed it now has new DNA evidence.
Ms Jones was last seen getting into a car. Her body was found a week later.
Her housemate had reported her missing on 27 June 1998.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Jones, who had two sons, died of severe crush injuries.
Her clothes and jewellery have never been found.
Her mother Theresa Hulme told BBC Crimewatch: "She was a very intelligent girl.
"She was very caring not only towards me but other people.
"I have happy memories of Julie - I miss her every day.
"But I miss her company most of all. If I was feeling down she would sit on my lap, put her arms around me, kissing me and say: 'I love you mam'.
"I loved all my kids but Julie had a little place in my heart."
Martin Bottomley, head of investigative review at GMP's major and cold case crime units, hopes the £50,000 reward will produce some new leads.
He said: "We have some new evidence - now we just need a name.
"We will never give up until we find out who killed Julie.
"We want justice for Julie, her mother and two sons."