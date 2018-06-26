Image copyright Jason Hutchinson Image caption About two square kilometres of moorland was alight at one point

A huge moorland wildfire in Greater Manchester which fire crews first extinguished on Sunday has reignited.

The blaze on land near to Buckton Vale initially broke out at 20:19 BST on Sunday but was brought under control in a couple of hours.

However, due to the heat the fire reignited on Monday morning with about two square kilometres alight between Stalybridge and Dovestones.

Station manager Lee Bourne said crews are now making "good progress".

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Firefighters were initially called to the fire on land near to Buckton Vale on Sunday evening

He said: "There is a concern about the amount of low lying smoke which is affecting local areas, namely Carbrook, Greenfield and parts of Saddleworth, along with Stalybridge.

"Due to the weather conditions and there being a lack of wind, the smoke has settled so it is important for residents to keep doors and windows closed where there is any visible smoke."

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The hot weather has contributed to the spread of the fire

Crews from across Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Derbyshire spent much of Monday tackling the blaze and the smoke and flames could be seen for miles.