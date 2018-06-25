Image copyright GMP Image caption Adam Jackson and Kerry Reeve took cocaine while serving as police officers

Two "arrogant" former police officers who regularly took cocaine together have been jailed after an undercover anti-corruption investigation.

PC Kerry Reeve and PC Adam Jackson, both 36, would regularly take the class A drug on nights out, in hotel rooms and other secret locations.

They were monitored by undercover officers, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The pair were branded "complete hypocrites" by their force.

Police said the two officers - who were in Greater Manchester Police's Tactical Aid Unit - would meet up "regularly" throughout 2015 to 2017.

On 12 February, 2017, they were arrested at PC Reeve's home address in Middleton.

The investigation found that Jackson would buy the cocaine from his long time friend Daniel Wade in Haslingden, Lancashire.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Callam Wood, Daniel Wade and John Pounder

Wade would then source the drugs from dealers John Pounder and Callam Wood, police said.

Jackson, of Tong Lane, Bacup, Lancashire, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence and two counts of possessing class A drugs.

Reeve, of Barratt Gardens, Middleton, was sentenced to 31 weeks in prison after admitting two counts of encouraging the commission of offences believing one or more would be committed.

Ch Supt Annette Anderson, head of GMP's Professional Standards Branch, said: "As serving police officers, Jackson and Reeve fell way below the standards expected and were complete hypocrites carrying out their duties all the while knowing they themselves were committing criminal offences.

"Their arrogance and dishonesty is utterly unacceptable and I'm thankful neither will be able to work in policing again."

Wade, 36, of Laneside Road, Haslingden, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply a controlled class A drug to another.

Pounder, 31, of Cedar Avenue, Haslingden, was jailed for three years and two months after admitting supplying and possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Wood, 38, of Catlow Hall Street, Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to three counts of being concerned in making offers to supply a controlled class A drug and was sentenced to three years and five months in prison.

Both Jackson and Reeve resigned from GMP while misconduct proceedings against them were ongoing.